Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

TORONTO - Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is apologising to Canadians for the "idiotic behaviour of my president" a day after the actor launched an expletive at US President Donald Trump at the Tony awards.

De Niro said Monday Trump's remarks about Canada are a "disgrace" and apologised to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada. Trump called Trudeau "dishonest" and "weak" following the summit on Saturday.

Trump advisers also ripped into Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber.

De Niro made his comments at a groundbreaking for a Nobu hotel in Toronto.

At the Tony awards, De Niro launched an expletive at Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis.

Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.

