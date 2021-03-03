’Dead' man comes alive moments before autopsy

New Delhi, India - An Indian man severely injured in a motorcycle crash was found moving on an autopsy table just before doctors prepared to open him up, a health official said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old from Mahalingapur town in the southern state of Karnataka was brought to a private hospital in a critical condition on the weekend, where doctors declared him dead and took him off a ventilator.

His family then moved him to a nearby government hospital where he was to undergo a post-mortem examination on Monday.

Relatives told local media a pathologist saw the body move as it lay on the autopsy table.

A government health officer confirmed the incident and told AFP the injured man was then immediately admitted to another hospital, where his condition was improving.