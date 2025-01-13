Death toll from Los Angeles wildfires rises to 24

The death toll from the ongoing wildfires in and around Los Angeles has increased to 24 people, ABC News reported, citing the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

US President Joe Biden earlier said that the death toll from the Los Angeles fires was likely to increase as many people remained unaccounted for.

Multiple wildfires have broken out in California since Tuesday, prompting tens of thousands to evacuate. One person has been detained by the Los Angeles Police Department on suspicion of arson that started the Kenneth Fire, one of the devastating wildfires raging in California, NewsNation reported on Friday, citing law enforcement officials.

Sputnik