Protesters block a street as they clash with police in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The death toll in Chile's violent protests has risen to 18, the government said on Wednesday. File photo: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd.

Bogota - The death toll in Chile's violent protests has risen to 18, the government said on Wednesday. Interior Ministry official Rodrigo Ubilla said three people had been killed during the past 24 hours.

Two of them, an adult and a 4-year-old child, were hit by a vehicle. The third victim was allegedly beaten by police officers in an incident which was being investigated, broadcaster 24 Horas quoted Ubilla as saying.

The government had earlier given a death toll of 15, including 11 people who died in fires at business establishments in the Santiago metropolitan region.

Chile was seen as one of South America's stablest democracies, but it was then hit by a nationwide protest wave against inequality that was sparked by metro fare hikes.