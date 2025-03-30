Independent Online
Death toll rises to 17 in Bangkok earthquake linked to Myanmar disaster

The death toll in Myanmar rose to 1,600 and Bangkok rose to 16 following a devastating earthquake. Picture: AFP

Image by: AFP

Published Mar 30, 2025

Share

The death toll in Bangkok from a massive earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand rose to 17 on Sunday, city authorities said.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority said 32 people were injured and 83 still unaccounted for -- most from the site of a 30-storey tower block under construction that collapsed when the magnitude 7.7 quake struck Friday.

The UK pledged £10 million ($12.9 million) in humanitarian aid for Myanmar on Saturday after an earthquake killed more than 1,600 people and caused widespread damage in the war-torn country.

"This UK funding will increase support in the hardest hit areas of the earthquake and is geared towards food and water supplies, medicine, and shelter," the UK foreign office said in a statement.

"UK-funded local partners are already mobilising a humanitarian response on the ground," said development minister Jennifer Chapman.

"I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar after this tragic event," Chapman added.

The isolated country's ruling junta made a rare plea for international aid after a 7.7-magnitude quake struck central Myanmar.

The UK has previously imposed sanctions on individuals and entities with links to the junta.

AFP 

natural disaster