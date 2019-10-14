Death toll rises to 35 after Typhoon Hagibis devastates Japan









Debris caused by Typhoon Hagibis is left on a street in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Rescue crew dug through mudslides and searched near flooded rivers for missing people Monday after the typhoon caused serious damage in central and northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo News via AP. Tokyo - Japan bolstered search-and-rescue operations on Monday, struggling with massive flooding and landslides left by one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the country in decades. The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis reached 35 and 17 remained unaccounted for, according to the Kyodo News agency, after the storm dumped record rainfall arcoss wide areas of Japan. Rescue operations were hampered as 21 rivers broke their banks, about 140 more overflowed and dozens of landslides cut off road links. The bank of the Chikuma River collapsed, causing extensive flooding in the central city of Nagano and neighbouring areas, leaving huge swathes of residential districts in muddy waters. Authorities deployed boats and helicopters in order to reach residents stranded in inundated homes while the government dispatched troops to disaster-stricken areas.

On Sunday, rescue workers accidentally dropped a 77-year-old woman 40 metres to the ground in the north-eastern city of Iwaki while transporting her into a helicopter from the flooded area, the Tokyo Fire Department said. She was pronounced dead later in hospital.

This year's 19th typhoon made landfall in the Izu Peninsula, pummelling eastern and central Japan on Saturday evening. The storm weakened to an extratropical cyclone over the Pacific on the following day.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an emergency rain warning for 13 prefectures on Saturday, including Tokyo, Fukushima and Shizuoka.

The typhoon caused a total of 56 landslides in 15 prefectures, the government said on Sunday.

About 100,000 households remained without electricity, Kyodo reported.

dpa