Tokyo - Japan bolstered search-and-rescue operations on Monday, struggling with massive flooding and landslides left by one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the country in decades.
The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis reached 35 and 17 remained unaccounted for, according to the Kyodo News agency, after the storm dumped record rainfall arcoss wide areas of Japan.
Rescue operations were hampered as 21 rivers broke their banks, about 140 more overflowed and dozens of landslides cut off road links.
The bank of the Chikuma River collapsed, causing extensive flooding in the central city of Nagano and neighbouring areas, leaving huge swathes of residential districts in muddy waters.
Authorities deployed boats and helicopters in order to reach residents stranded in inundated homes while the government dispatched troops to disaster-stricken areas.