Delhi Police perform last rites of elderly man whose family couldn't come from US

NEW DELHI - Presenting a human face, the Delhi Police on Friday performed the last rites of an elderly person after his family members expressed their inability to come to India.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East RP Meena said, "On Thursday, the police received a call from Jangpura that an elderly person has passed away in his house. Following the information, the police team rushed to the house."

Meena said that it was found that Mahender Singh, a resident of Jangpura Extnsion, had died in his home, which was locked from inside.

"The door was broken and the body was shifted to mortuary of AIIMS. On enquiry from the neighbours, it came to light that the deceased was unmarried and residing alone in his house.

"He died due to ailments related to old age. The nephew of the deceased who is residing in USA was contacted telephonically but due to prevailing situation of Covid-19, he showed his inability to come to Delhi to receive the dead body," the DCP said.

The DCP said that the test report of Covid of the deceased was negative.

"As the relatives of the deceased could not come to Delhi, they authorised the neighbour to receive the body. Sub Inspector Prakash Meena along with his staff performed the last rites of the deceased with the permission of the family members at Hazrat Nizamuddin cremation centre in this tough time of the pandemic," Meena added.

The Delhi Police has performed the last rites of a number of people in the Covid pandemic after receiving calls from several distressed families.

IANS