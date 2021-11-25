Delhi residents struggle with 'very poor' air quality as thick smog and pollution blanket city

New Delhi - The air quality in the national capital was recorded under the “very poor“ category on Sunday, while shallow fog in some areas reduced visibility, affecting the traffic movement. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 324 for PM10 and 200 for PM2.5. As the PM10 went over 300, the department issued a health advisory asking people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

MORE ON THIS Diwali leaves Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air

The PM2.5 level was found to be under the “very poor” category. According to the SAFAR forecast, the pollution levels are expected to deteriorate further in the next 24 hours with PM10 to likely be at 356 and PM2.5 at 220. RELATED VIDEO:

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory', 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, then 401 to 500 is considered 'severe. The air quality early warning system for Delhi, from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said: "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in 'very poor' category today... The air quality is likely to improve significantly from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds and reach the 'Poor' category. PM2.5 (expected0 to be the predominant pollutant." The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its morning update, said a temperature of 13.2°C was recorded at 8.30am with a relative humidity of 90%.