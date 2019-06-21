Picture: VoyagesAfriq

The Deputy Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Jaime Alberto Cabal Sanclemente has officially left the Organization to take up a new job at The National Federation of Merchants (Fenalco) in his home country Colombia. The Former Colombian diplomat to Austria and South Korea will take up the position of president of Fenalco.

He was appointed in June 2018 by Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili to serve as his deputy. He was largely leading UN Tourism Organization’s Activities in the South American region.

In a farewell event at the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, the Secretary General Ambasssdor Zurab Pololikashvili thanked Mr Cabal Sanclemente for his works and valuable services during his time as deputy and wished him the best in his new portfolio.

Fenalco had weeks ago reported the appointment of Jaime Alberto Cabal Sanclemente as its new president, through an official statement.

Prior to joining UNWTO Mr. Cabal served as Minister of Economic Development (1999-2000) and as his country’s Ambassador to Austria (2014-2018) and South Korea (2011-2014). He has held different private sector positions, including key responsibilities in the tourism sector such as the presidencies of the Colombian Hotel and Tourism Association – COTELCO (2002-2011), the presidency of the Chamber of Tourism of Colombia and the Latin American Federation of Hotels and Tourism, and, in the economic sphere, the presidency of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (1994-1999) and of the Colombian Trade Union-Business Council (1998-1999). He has served as an international consultant and lecturer, and as a member of several boards of Colombian organizations and companies, receiving multiple awards and recognitions for his work in his country and abroad.

Mr. Cabal holds a degree in Industrial Engineering (Javeriana University) and postgraduate degrees in Senior Management (Los Andes University and Inalde Business School), all from his native Colombia. He holds an M.A. in Economics from the American University in Washington D.C., and studied English Language and Economics at Georgetown University. He has also undertaken specialized management studies at the University of South Carolina (USA), IE Business School and Complutense University in Madrid.

VoyagesAfriq wish Mr Cabal well in his new role.

