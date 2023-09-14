Did a Mexican ‘UFO expert’ find alien corpses?

We are not alone. This is what a Mexican congressional event on UFO’s heard on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Mexican lawmakers saw the alleged remains of non-human beings, specifically the kind of non-human beings that have been the subject of sci-fi films and X-Files: Aliens. Politicians were shown two artefacts that Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed were corpses of extraterrestrials. Maussan boldly backed up his claim by saying they are not related to any life on Earth.

“I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution ... to investigate it,” Maussan said. “We are not alone,” he added. He added that they are not mummies of humans and the bodies have not been manipulated in any way. The ‘alien bodies’ were displayed in secure cases at the hearing. They are small in stature, have three fingers on each hand and elongated heads.

According to Maussan, they were recovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017. The self-proclaimed UFO expert said that they were estimated to be about 1,000 years old through analysis using the carbon dating process. Maussan said it was the first time such evidence had been presented.