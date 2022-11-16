Did Russia send missile into Poland?

Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Former US president Donald Trump during his Mar-a-Lago speech to announce his presidential bid blamed Russia for the missile that fell into Poland. Picture: Sergej Bobylev EPA-EFE

Washington - Former US President Donald Trump during his Mar-a-Lago speech to announce his presidential bid blamed Russia for the missile that fell into Poland.

Russia has denied the accusations it fired the missile that landed in Poland and described it as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

“Just today, a missile was sent in probably by Russia to Poland, 50 miles into Poland, and people are going absolutely wild and crazy,” Trump said on Tuesday night.

US President Joe Biden in earlier remarks said it is unlikely based on trajectory that the missile that fell in Poland was fired from Russia, but that the US and allies will support Poland's investigation into the incident. Biden added that he will make sure they figure out exactly what happened and to determine the appropriate next steps.

Biden made his remarks following a meeting in Bali with leaders from France, the UK, Germany, Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada and the EU.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in earlier remarks that Poland does not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched the missile, but added that it was most likely Russian-made. He added that there is no indication that there will be a similar repeat of the incident.

Sputnik

