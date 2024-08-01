Dirco minister calls for swift action following Hamas leader’s assassination

Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike, in Iran, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He had been attending the inauguration of the country's new president.

The International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has condemned the killing of Hamas leader, Dr Ismail Haniyeh.

Expressing his condolences to Haniyeh's family , Dirco Minister Ronald Lamola said the South Africa government was concerned about the continuous targeting of civilians in Gaza will further spiral the already tense situation in the entire region.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday that the chief of the Palestinian Hamas militant group, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Tehran along with one of his bodyguards. File picture: AFP

"South Africa urges that a thorough investigation be conducted and call on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid any acts that would escalate tensions in the particularly fragile region," Lamola said in a statement.

The Minister said such acts of extrajudicial killings violate international law and the principles of human rights, undermining global efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

"No country is above the law and all nations must respect international law, particularly the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," the Minister said.