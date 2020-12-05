Ditching his sleigh, Saint Nicholas delivers drive-through delight for Czech kids

Prague - Saint Nicholas day took on some new twists for celebrating Czechs on Saturday, from drive-through visits to kitting his accompanying angels and devils out in gloves and masks so that they could hand out treats.

The Czech version of the holiday includes Saint Nicholas visiting with an angel and devil to reward well-behaved children with sweets and less angelic ones with a lump of coal or a potato.

But rules limiting social contact due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant the usual custom of costumed trios roaming Czech neighbourhoods to greet children was given a make-over.

At one outdoor site on the top level of a shopping mall parking lot, horned devils danced around a car to scare the children inside before an angel swept with a bag of sweets.

People look on as actors dressed as devils perform during a drive-through celebration of Saint Nicholas Day in Prague, Czech Republic. Picture: David W Cerny/Reuters

"We just drove into a fairytale world and everything came alive," said Lucie Cigankova, who brought her daughter Anicka.