As the new Covid-19 variant EG.5 nicknamed ‘Eris’ is on everyone’s lips, a topic that comes up regularly is the question of vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new strain is a ‘variant of interest’ and is likely to cause a spike in infections. However, WHO assured it is unlikely that it will be severe and It has not raised any alarms as yet.

The first case of the new Covid-19 variant was confirmed in South Africa earlier this week. This prompted the Department of Health to reiterate its call for people to get vaccinated. But is there a new vaccine for the variant? While there isn’t a new vaccine, Moderna said initial study data showed its updated Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the "Eris" and "Fornax" sub-variants in humans. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pfizer reported that its updated Covid-19 shot, that was co-developed with BioNTech, showed neutralising activity against the Eris sub-variant in a study conducted on mice.