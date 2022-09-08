Doctors recommend Queen Elizabeth remains under medical supervision

Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and has recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, citing a Reuters report. Queen Elizabeth remains at her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, the palace said. A palace source said immediate members had been informed.

Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health. "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," a Clarence House spokesperson said. A Kensington Palace source confirmed William's movements.

UK PM Lizz Truss on Thursday said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom are with her majesty the Queen at this time. The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," they said in a statement.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." Her immediate family has been informed. Britain's parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers following news that doctors were concerned for her health, speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in parliament on Thursday.

