Doctor's shocking confession to colleague: 'I watch you belly-dance before bed every night'









File picture: Alejandro Vidal/Pixabay London - A heart doctor filmed a junior colleague belly-dancing at a party and told her he watched it every night, a tribunal heard on Wednesday. Dylmitr Rittoo, 59, sent the video to the woman, named only as Doctor A, via Whats-App, leaving her mortified. It was one of several incidents of allegedly inappropriate behaviour over a four-month period. Rittoo is said to have sent the woman links to his favourite Bollywood movies, invited her for a holiday on Mauritius and told her she was ‘stunningly beautiful’. The consultant cardiologist sent emails including comments such as ‘will I be in your prayers forever?’ and ‘who knows what can happen at 3am in a nightclub?’

The Manchester hearing of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service was told the pair were working together at Arrowe Park Hospital in 2015.

Rittoo, who had been at the Wirral hospital for 17 years, was reported to the General Medical Council after Dr A, a year-one foundation doctor on a placement, complained to senior colleagues.

In one incident, it is alleged Rittoo cupped Dr A’s face in his hand while they were carrying out an ultrasound scan and later kissed her on the cheek during a ward round.

Georgina Goring, for the General Medical Council, said Rittoo gained Dr A’s trust by offering her a role in his research projects. Miss Goring said: ‘During her placement, the cardiology department had gone to a dance evening as part of a leaving party.

‘Dr Rittoo took a video including Dr A being taught belly-dancing.

‘He then sent the video to her saying, “I watch this every night before bed”. She was mortified to receive this message.’

As his alleged conduct escalated, Miss Goring said: ‘He knew he was in a position of power and seniority and was abusing his position.’

She said Rittoo, who no longer works at the hospital, claimed that the emails were related to work, that he and Dr A were best friends and that ‘banter wasn’t unusual’.

Rittoo from Bromborough, Wirral, denies sexually motivated misconduct.

The hearing, which is scheduled to last around three weeks, continues.

Daily Mail