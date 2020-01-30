London - Prince Andrew and the FBI were locked in a furious war of words on Wednesday over whether he has ignored requests for help in the inquiry into paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The Duke of York’s friends earlier claimed he would be happy to speak to US investigators but "hasn’t been approached yet".
However, the Americans on Wednesday insisted that was untrue, claiming they had tried ‘several’ times to arrange an interview with Andrew about his friendship with Epstein.
The financier, 66, killed himself last year as he awaited trial on child sex abuse charges.
On Monday, New York attorney Geoffrey Berman accused the prince of "zero co-operation" in the Epstein investigation.