Washington -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday House Democrats' decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into him was a "disgraceful thing," shortly after the White House released a memo of a phone conversation between the president and his Ukrainian counterpart.
Speaking to reporters in New York, Trump said the impeachment inquiry was "the single greatest witch hunt in American history." "It's a disgraceful thing," the president said.
"The letter was a great letter, meaning the letter revealing the call." The White House earlier in the day released a rough transcript of the phone call on July 25 between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The presidential conversation is under multiple congressional investigations, and is at the center of increasingly heightened tensions between Congress and the White House stemming from a whistleblower complaint filed in mid-August by an unidentified intelligence official, which alleged that Trump interacted inappropriately with a foreign leader and made an unspecified "promise."
According to the rough transcript, which the White House said in a disclaimer "is not a verbatim transcript of a conversation."