Donald Trump camp shifting new ad to economy after law-and-order focus

Washington - President Donald Trump's re-election campaign plans to emphasise the US economy in a $10 million (about R166 million) ad buy, following its focus in recent months on "law and order," a senior Trump campaign official said on Monday,

Trump has led Democratic opponent Joe Biden on the handling of the US economy in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election, while trailing him in areas such as who would better manage the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare.

The Trump campaign still plans to highlight the law-and-order theme, which Trump emphasised throughout a summer of protests for racial justice ignited by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.

But the new ads will instead focus on the economy, the official said. Trump has vowed to rebuild the pandemic-battered economy if given a second term.

"It's a focus on the economy as the defining issue of the campaign. Law and order is something that the campaign and the president will still talk about for sure," the official said.