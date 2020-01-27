Donald Trump claims John Bolton lied about Ukraine aid to boost book sales









Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. File picture: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Moscow - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that claims made by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton about how the release of military aid for Ukraine was made conditional on the latter's investigation into the Democratic Party were a mere ploy to sell his book. The New York Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Bolton's unpublished book, that Trump told him in August about his intention to continue freezing $391 million worth of military aid for Kiev until Ukrainian officials helped with the investigation into the Democrats, including the corruption probe for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In addition, Bolton said that although he together with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had repeatedly attempted to convince the president to release the aid, Trump rebuffed their proposals​​​. "I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book," Trump wrote on Twitter.

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

According to the president, the transcript of his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the fact that Kiev confirmed it was not pressured to act one way or another were proof enough of his innocence. He added that he met with the Ukrainian leader at the United Nations and "released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations - and far ahead of schedule."

...transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020





...(Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations - and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

In response to the Times report, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter that given the evidence provided by the former adviser, he, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and "the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions" needed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Democrats in the House of Representatives impeached Trump on December 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The party claimed Trump requested that Ukraine investigate corruption involving former Vice President Biden by leveraging congressionally approved military assistance to Kiev. The Senate is currently conducting a trial to determine whether to convict Trump under the articles of impeachment.

Trump has denied all accusations and characterized the impeachment as a hoax and a political witch hunt.

Sputnik