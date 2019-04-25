US President Donald Trump said he had never ordered his White House counsel at the time, Donald McGahn, to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Picture: AP Photo/John Amis

Washington - US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had never ordered his White House counsel at the time, Donald McGahn, to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as described in the report Mueller wrote about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

"As has been incorrectly reported by the Fake News Media, I never told then White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, even though I had the legal right to do so. If I wanted to fire Mueller, I didn't need McGahn to do it, I could have done it myself," Trump wrote on Twitter.