New York - President Donald Trump is forsaking New York for the warm ocean breezes of Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump, who was born in Queens and proud of his image as a savvy Manhattan real estate mogul, in September filed papers in Palm Beach County Court saying he will make his Mar-a-Lago resort his "permanent home."
First lady Melania Trump filed a similar document.
Both Trumps reported they also maintained homes at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington - the White House - as well as 900 Lamington Rd. in New Jersey, the site of the Trump National Golf Club. The Trumps listed 721 Fifth Ave. - Trump Tower - as a place they "formerly resided."
The documents filed in the West Palm Beach courthouse give no reason for the move.