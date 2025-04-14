Donald Trump reaffirms commitment to Christian faith during Holy Week

He further reaffirmed his commitment to defending the Christian faith as millions around the world mark Holy Week.

US President Donald Trump put aside his tariff decisions that have plunged global markets into disarray , to wish Christians a peaceful and blessed Holy Week.

Holy Week is the sacred week leading up to Jesus Christ's death and resurrection, for many, the true meaning of Easter.

"This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity," read a statement from the White House.

A Presidential Message on Holy Week from President Donald Trump

"This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square," Trump said.