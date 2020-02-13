Washington - US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and his Republican Party raised more than $60 million (about R891 million) in January, against the backdrop of impeachment that threatened Trump's presidency.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on December 18, making him only the third president in history to have that mark on his legacy. But the lower chamber then waited until mid-January to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial on whether to remove him from office. The Senate acquitted him on February 5.
"The Democrats' shameful impeachment hoax and dumpster fire primary process have only contributed" to the financial support for Trump's re-election, Brad Parscale, the president's campaign manager, said in a statement, apparently referring to last week's Iowa caucus debacle.
The campaign, fundraising committees, and the Republican National Committee brought in a $60.6 million last month and now have more than $200 million in cash on hand, according to the campaign.
Campaigns spend millions of dollars to buy television advertising, pay staff and cover the other expenses that it takes to win the White House.