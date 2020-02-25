US President Donald Trump said that no country was trying to help him win the election. Picture: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

New Delhi - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that no country was trying to help him win the election, after a top intelligence official told lawmakers Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential vote to help Trump win a second term. "I want no help from any country and I haven't been given help from any country," Trump told reporters at a news briefing as he concluded a two-day visit to India.

After the congressional briefing, Trump ousted the acting intelligence chief, Joseph Maguire, and replaced him with a political loyalist.

At the news conference, Trump denied reports that Maguire had been ousted from the top spy job, saying he needed to be replaced because of "statute."

Trump has said he will announce his pick soon for the job, which requires Senate confirmation.