Donald Trump says he will promote congressional term limit, lobbying ban as part of presidential bid

Washington - Former US president Donald Trump said that he will promote policies such as term limits for lawmakers in Congress and restrictions on former officials lobbying as part of his second bid for president, announced during remarks on Tuesday evening. “To further drain the swamp, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress. It’s time,” Trump said in his campaign announcement speech. “And I will ask for a permanent ban on taxpayer funding of campaigns, and a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress and cabinet members.”

Moreover, Trump proposed reforming election law to require voter identification, same-day voting and paper ballots only. Trump also said he wants all votes counted by the night of elections. The former US president referred to his campaign policy proposals as the “national greatness agenda”. Trump ended his speech with his signature “make America great again” slogan, adding that he intends to make America powerful, wealthy, strong, proud, safe and glorious as well.

Trump’s campaign announcement sets the stage to run against other possible Republican contenders during the party primaries for the 2024 presidential election. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday reacted to Trump’s announcement of another White House bid in the 2024 elections by saying the Republican had “failed” his country while in office. “Donald Trump failed America,” Biden said in a tweet from Indonesia’s Bali where is attending the G20 Summit.

In a video accompanying his tweet, Biden alleged that during Trump’s rule there were “tax cuts for the rich and corporators”, “record-breaking unemployment”, and the “worst job report on record”. SPUTNIK