Donald Trump signs stopgap bill to avoid US government shutdown

US President Donald Trump signed a stopgap funding bill on Thursday that would keep the federal government open until December 11, the White House said in a statement.

Trump signed the measure into law shortly after government funding ran out at midnight.

The law would maintain current funding levels for most programmes, avoiding a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic just weeks ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

The law would maintain current funding levels for most programs, avoiding a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

It would also give lawmakers more time to work out budget details for the fiscal year that ends on September 30 2021, including for military operations, healthcare, national parks, space programmes, and airport and border security.