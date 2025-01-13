Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin may hold phone conversation in coming days or weeks - Waltz

US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a phone conversation in the coming days or weeks, Trump’s National Security Advisor Designate Mike Waltz said. "Well, we haven't set the exact framework for it yet. We're working on that, but I do you know, expect a call for at least in the coming days and weeks, so that that would be a step we and we'll take it from there. I will say, you know, the other thing that we're going to need to see is really stabilising things on the battlefield. And one of the things that we'll be asking of the Ukrainians is they have real manpower issues," Waltz said on air of ABC.

Trump recognises the fact that the idea of retaking territories held by Russia is unrealistic, and others are starting to understand this too, the national security advisor designate added. Waltz also said that achieving a ceasefire would be an "incredibly positive first step" for both Russia and Ukraine that could lead to a negotiated settlement of the conflict. "Everybody knows that this has to end somehow diplomatically. I just do not think it is realistic to say we are going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil. Even Crimea, President Trump has acknowledged that reality. And I think it has been a huge step forward that the entire world is acknowledging that reality," Waltz said.