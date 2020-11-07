Donald Trump’s chief of staff contracts Covid-19

By Amy B Wang, Josh Dawsey

Washington - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an official with knowledge of the situation.

The diagnosis comes a little more than a month after President Donald Trump and other members of his family and inner circle also tested positive for Covid-19. About two weeks ago, Meadows appeared on CNN to say the administration had effectively given up on trying to slow the virus's spread.

"We're not going to control the pandemic," Meadows said on CNN's "State of the Union" on October 25. "We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations."

Meadows has for months openly brushed off the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic. On Election Day, Meadows visited the Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., where he was photographed without a mask.