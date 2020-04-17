Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison due to coronavirus

New York - Former lawyer of US President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, is to be released early from prison because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report.

The US federal Bureau of Prisons has informed Cohen, CNN reported, citing Cohen's lawyer Roger Adler.

Several inmates and employees of the Otisville prison in New York State, where Cohen was to serve his three-year sentence until November 2021, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the report said.

After a 14-day quarantine, Cohen will be allowed to spend the rest of his sentence under house arrest. An exact date for his release was not given.

Cohen had pleaded guilty in 2018 in court to several offenses, including false testimony before Congress and violating campaign finance laws.