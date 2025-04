The world’s 500 richest people saw their combined wealth plummet $208 billion (around R3.97 trillion) on April 3, after President Trump’s proclamation of sweeping new tariffs sent global markets nosediving.

The drop was the fourth-largest single-day decline in the history of Bloomberg’s billionaire index, and the largest collapse since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Graphic News