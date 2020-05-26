Donors raise more than $3billion for Venezuelan refugees amid Covid-19 pandemic

BRUSSELS - More than 60 countries on Tuesday pledged some $3.4 billion in emergency aid for five million Venezuelans who have fled the country to neighbouring South American nations to escape economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela's unravelling is one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic as healthcare and water supplies are out of reach of many people.

Despite rising social tensions in Venezuela, thousands of Venezuelan migrant workers are seeking to return home from countries ranging from Colombia to Chile as jobs have evaporated in host countries during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

"The plight of Venezuelan refugees and migrants has worsened even further," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a pledging conference organised by Canada, Spain, Norway, the European Union and the United Nations, held by videolink and broadcast on YouTube.

"The impact of Covid-19 is dramatic for countries across Latin America and the Caribbean and has pushed the Venezuelans living there into a spiral of poverty and despair," he said.