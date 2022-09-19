Don't touch foreigners to reduce monkeypox risk, China health official says

"To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners," Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention posted on his Weibo page on Saturday. Wu also called for people to avoid such contact with people who have been abroad within the past three weeks as well as all "strangers", as he cautioned vigilance.

Story continues below Advertisement

His post was widely shared across social media over the weekend, but the comments section under his initial post were redisabled on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday in Beijing. Some, who commented on forwarded or screen-shot versions of his post, questioned why foreigners in China, many of whom are long-term residents and have not left recently due to Covid-19 barriers, were considered more dangerous than Chinese people. Wu did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to his social media account on Monday.

The south-western city of Chongqing recorded a monkeypox virus infection on Friday, in an individual who arrived from abroad, marking mainland China's first known monkeypox infection amid the recent global outbreak of the virus. The infected person was a 29-year-old Chinese national who flew to Chongqing on September 14 from Spain, the Centre for Disease Control said later. The risk of transmission was low as the person was put in quarantine upon arrival in Chongqing, the municipal health commission said. All close contacts were isolated and put under medical observation.

Story continues below Advertisement