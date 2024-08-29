Dr Iqbal Survé’s Vision for Media Cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative

In a pivotal address at the Belt and Road 3rd Council Meeting held in Chengdu on August 28, 2024, Dr Iqbal Survé, the Executive Chairman of Independent Media in South Africa, presented a compelling vision for the future of media cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). His speech underscored the critical role of the media in shaping global narratives, particularly in the context of Africa’s emerging position in the global development landscape.

Dr Survé’s speech highlighted the transformative potential of the BRI, not merely as an infrastructure project but as a visionary endeavour aimed at uniting nations across continents through shared prosperity and development. He emphasised the values of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusivity, mutual learning, and mutual benefit—principles that are as relevant today as they were centuries ago. Central to Dr Survé’s message was the pivotal role that the media plays in this grand initiative. He emphasised that media organisations are not just purveyors of information but custodians of the stories that shape public perception and influence global discourse. In an era where misinformation and divisive narratives are prevalent, the media’s responsibility to present balanced, informed, and nuanced views becomes even more critical. However, Dr Survé did not shy away from addressing the complex and often troubling dynamics that exist within the global media landscape, particularly concerning Africa. He pointed out that for far too long, African media has been subjected to the influence of Western imperial interests, often masquerading as democracy-building efforts. These platforms, he argued, promote narratives that align with specific geopolitical agendas, frequently at the expense of African sovereignty and the diverse perspectives that exist on the continent.

Dr Survé's critique extended to the influence of organisations like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and its affiliates, which he claimed shape narratives in a way that serves the interests of their funders rather than the true interests of African nations. This, he noted, underscores the importance of initiatives like the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN), which offers a platform for African media to reclaim its narratives and present an authentic, unfiltered view of the continent to the world. The BRNN, according to Dr Survé, is not just about cooperation—it is about empowerment. It is about creating a global media network that reflects the realities and aspirations of all its members, rather than serving the narrow interests of a select few. Independent Media, along with the African News Agency (ANA), are dedicated to this mission, ensuring that Africa’s voice is not only heard but also respected on the global stage. Dr Survé also highlighted the tangible benefits that South Africa has already reaped from its participation in the BRI. As a member of BRICS and a strategic partner in the BRI, South Africa has seen significant investments in sectors such as energy, transportation, and technology. These investments have not only created jobs but have also contributed to the broader goal of enhancing Africa’s capacity for self-driven, sustainable development.

However, Dr Survé stressed that to fully realise the potential of these opportunities, Africa must take control of its own narrative. He called for the establishment of truly independent media networks that resist the pressures to conform to Western-imposed narratives. Instead, he urged African media to embrace the spirit of the BRI—openness, inclusivity, sharing, cooperation, innovation, and sustainability—and apply these principles to their practices. Dr Survé’s vision aligns closely with the broader goals of the Belt and Road Media Cooperation: Chengdu Initiative, which was also discussed at the meeting. This initiative calls for enhanced media cooperation in cultural exchange and mutual learning, with a focus on promoting fair, objective, and truthful information. It emphasises the need to avoid bias, fake news, and misinformation, advocating instead for the collective power of the media to effectively tell BRI stories - stories of common development, mutual benefit, and deepening regional cooperation. As the BRI enters a new stage of high-quality development, Dr Survé’s speech serves as a clarion call for African media to step up and play a more prominent role in shaping the global narrative. By embracing the principles of the BRI and working together through platforms like the BRNN, African media can ensure that the continent’s stories are told with integrity, authenticity, and a true reflection of its diverse and dynamic realities.