Picture: Pexels

A county lines drug dealer is facing jail for killing his 17-year-old girlfriend after she begged police for help six times before she died.

Katerina Makunova was killed the day after telling her family that she was ending her abusive relationship with Oluwaseyi Dada, 21, a crook who called himself Capone.

Five officers are being probed over their handling of complaints from the teenager who told police she was being assaulted and harassed.

Dada had just been released from a 30-month sentence for dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Norwich when he killed Miss Makunova in Camberwell, south London.

During a row he pushed her on to a Versace handbag containing a knife which fatally punctured her chest.

Her family said he had previously thrown her out of his flat naked and battered her in an attack.

Relatives believe the drug dealer brutally controlled the trainee hairdresser who was a shy 15-year-old when they met on Instagram.

Dada pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Southwark Crown Court. On Tuesday prosecutor Allison Hunter QC read out a statement from the victim’s sister Nicola Makunova telling Dada: ‘You have not just killed her – you have killed us too.’ Dada will be sentenced later this week.

Daily Mail