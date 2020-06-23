Drunk driver kills dad and two kids on Father's Day

London - A father and his two children were killed by a suspected drink-driver as they took the family dog for a walk on Father’s Day. Joshua Flynn, 37, his son Coby-Jay, 15, and daughter Skylar, 12, were hit by a Peugeot car in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, on Sunday afternoon. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The family’s pet Yorkshire terrier Troy was also killed in the incident. A 47-year-old man from the area has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being over the limit for alcohol. He suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The children’s mother and Mr Flynn’s wife Emma, 35, was on Monday night being comforted by family and friends.

Neighbours of the family, who were from the nearby town of Barrow-in-Furness, paid tributes to them.

One said: ‘Emma is in a terrible state – what has happened to her is almost unbelievable. They were a lovely family and the kids were amazing.’

A floral tribute left at the scene by a friend of Skylar’s read: ‘You were a great friend and I will miss you. You were amazing at gym. From Anya.’

Canon Ruth Crossley, of St Mary’s Church in Dalton-in-Furness, said it had opened for locals to engage in private prayer in the aftermath of the incident.

A book of condolence has also been started for the family.

Dalton town council clerk Fiona Thomson said: ‘It has impacted on the whole community and everyone is very subdued. It is a terrible tragedy.’ Steve Nott, a Dalton councillor, told how he witnessed the aftermath of the incident, which he said had rocked the community.

He said: ‘I go walking around there with my dog every day.

‘It’s absolutely awful and devastating for all those involved and especially on Father’s Day.

‘It’s a real tragedy for the town and I’m sure it will rock people for a while. It really sickens me to the bottom of my stomach.’

He added: ‘It’s dreadful to think what these people have gone through.’

The man believed to have been arrested is said to live in the Dalton area. He was identified locally last night as a father who lived in a first-floor flat with a dog. It is thought that he had previously served in the Armed Forces.

A neighbour said: ‘He is often out walking his dog and you sometimes see him in Army fatigues around the town.’

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: ‘The driver of the Peugeot, a 47-year-old man from the local area, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit of alcohol. The man suffered injuries not believed to be serious.

‘Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments immediately before or after.’

