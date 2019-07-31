Elite police unit officers escort a 19-year old British woman, centre with head covered, to Famagusta court in Paralimni, Cyprus. The British woman faces a public nuisance charge after she admitted that her accusation that 12 Israeli teens raped her at a popular resort town was untrue. Picture: Petros Karadjias/AP

A British tourist held in Cyprus for allegedly making false claims of gang-rape is the victim of ‘revenge porn’, her legal team said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old woman’s lawyer said Israeli youths cleared of assaulting her had sent friends a video of the Briton having drunken sex which had since gone viral.

Andreas Pittadjis said the explicit video had been ‘seen by the world’. He insisted the act of circulating the material was a far more serious offence than the charge faces.

The teenager – who the Daily Mail has chosen not to name – was on Tuesday remanded in custody for eight days after appearing in court in Paralimni charged with ‘public mischief’, which has a maximum jail sentence of one year.

Police have said she made claims of gang-rape by 12 Israelis, aged 15 to 18, who were arrested on July 17. They were later released and returned to Israel to a heroes’ welcome, celebrating with champagne, after the woman allegedly changed her story.

The youths, who on holiday before starting national service, all denied rape while three said they had drunken consensual sex with her at a hotel. The woman could now face civil action from some of the former suspects who plan to sue for more than £50,000 each in damages.

Speaking after yesterday’s court hearing, Mr Pittadjis said: ‘The fact the video of my client appears to have gone around the world is a much more serious offence. The offence my client is accused of is low-level. I want to know who leaked this video and why? This sort of crime has a heavy penalty.’ Mr Pittadjis said police in Cyprus and Israel needed to find out who was responsible.

According to Israeli sources, the video has been shared widely via WhatsApp, social media and even on porn sites after one or more of the youths sent it to friends.

The footage is also believed to show the group making derogatory comments about the woman in Hebrew during the encounter.

One source said: ‘The video is everywhere. In it you can hear one of the boys saying in Hebrew “You’re my whore – say you are my whore”.

‘She doesn’t understand and asks what they are saying and one of them replies in English “We are saying you’re sexy”. It is not very nice. It’s not how men should act. A lot of people in Israel are starting to question their behaviour.’

The case was adjourned until August 7 for a plea hearing after the defence requested more time to review evidence including the video. The woman is said to have admitted filing a false report as she was ‘angry and insulted’ the Israelis had filmed her having sex without her permission in Ayia Napa.

She was arrested on Sunday after earlier telling police up to a dozen men had held her down before taking it in turns to sexually assault her. Five youths were released last Thursday after DNA testing and the remaining seven were freed on Sunday. It is believed she had a holiday fling with one or more of the teens before the allegations were made.

The woman is being held at Nicosia jail where she is said to be ‘coping’ and hopes to be allowed visits from her mother, who was supporting her in court on Tuesday.

Judge Tonia Nicolaou told the court the alleged false rape claim had far-reaching repercussions, including ‘the imprisonment of 12 young people including minors.’ She ruled that the teenager should remain in custody ‘as she had no direct bond with Cyprus and could attempt to flee’.

The circulation of the video carries a maximum jail sentence of up to five years in Cyprus and Israel. A Cyprus police spokesman said: ‘We have not received any complaint about any video. If we were to receive a complaint we will investigate.’

Daily Mail