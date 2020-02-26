London - In an extraordinary online post, singer Duffy on Tuesday night told how she was "raped and drugged and held captive".
Explaining that the harrowing ordeal was behind her lengthy absence from public life, the Welsh star asked for support after speaking out about the sexual violence she suffered.
Duffy, 35, whose full name is Aimee Ann Duffy, released an emotional Instagram post to tell her fans why she stepped back from making music. Her last album, Endlessly, was released in 2010.
She wrote: "You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter." She added: ‘Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time... I cannot explain it."
The singer, who is best-known for her 2008 hit Mercy, wrote in the post: "A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak."