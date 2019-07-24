Rutger Hauer - who was best known for co-starring alongside Harrison Ford in the classic 1982 sci-fi movie ‘Blade Runner’ - has tragically passed away at his home in the Netherlands. Picture: Reuters/Jim Urquhart

Rutger Hauer has died aged 75. The iconic actor - who was best known for co-starring alongside Harrison Ford in the classic 1982 sci-fi movie ‘Blade Runner’ - has tragically passed away at his home in the Netherlands.

According to TMZ, the Dutch star’s agent confirmed he died last week after a short battle with an unspecified illness, and his funeral was held on Wednesday (24.07.19).

Rutger became a huge star in the 80s thanks to roles in movies including ‘The Hitcher’, ‘Blind Fury’, ‘Ladyhawke’, and his biggest role in Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’, in which he played Roy Batty.

Later in his career, Rutger starred in 2005’s ‘Batman Begins’, as well as ‘Sin City’ in the same year, and he recently appeared in 2017 sci-fi movie ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’.

Rutger held roles in movies up until his passing, and was cast in ‘Viy 2: Journey to China’ which is scheduled for release later this year, and is currently in post-production.

He is also set to play the Ghost of Christmas Future in a mini-series remake of ‘A Christmas Carol’ which is due to air this Christmas, as well as lending his voice to the character Master Xehanort in the video game ‘Kingdom Hearts III’, which was released in January this year.

The star won a Golden Globe in 1988 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in the TV series ‘Escape from Sobibor’, and was nominated again in 1995 for ‘Fatherland’.

Rutger is survived by his wife Ineke ten Cate, and his 53-year-old daughter Ayesha Hauer, whom he had with Heidi Merz.

