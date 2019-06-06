An Instagram post about Dutch teenager Noa Pothoven, 17.

A Dutch teenager who suffered from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia after being raped as a child was allowed to die at her home, her sister confirmed on Sunday.



In what she termed a "sad last post" on Instagram, Noa Pothoven, 17, wrote Saturday that she would be dead within 10 days. But it had been "so long," she added, since she had "really been alive."





"After years of struggling and fighting, it's over," she reported. The teenager, from the city of Arnhem in the eastern part of the Netherlands, said she had stopped eating and drinking and would soon be "released because my suffering is unbearable."





Her decision was not "impulsive," she emphasized. Rather, it was the result of "many conversations and assessments." Offering her own blunt review of her condition, she observed, "I survive, and not even that. I breathe but no longer live."





Assisted suicide is legal in parts of Europe and the United States, though rules differ about the degree to which a third party may actively carry out the patient's death. Active euthanasia, as it is known, is lawful in only a handful of countries, including Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.





The Netherlands became the first country to legalize the practice, in legislation passed in 2001, the year that Noa was born. The vote in the Dutch parliament was the culmination of a campaign that began in 1973, following the prosecution of a general practitioner who had ended the life of her mother after a cerebral hemorrhage left her partly paralyzed, deaf and mostly unable to speak.





However, the approval of the legislation was also marked by impassioned protest from Christian groups. A crowd of at least 5,000 people, many of them children, undertook a silent march to register their objection as lawmakers weighed approval of the measure.





Under the law, euthanasia by doctors is permitted only in cases of "hopeless and unbearable" suffering.





The End of Life Clinic in The Hague, where Noa sought services, spells out the narrow circumstances under which doctors "may provide assisted dying," requiring that "the patient makes a clear and autonomous request and is enduring unbearable and unendurable suffering." There must be no other reasonable solution, and patients have to demonstrate understanding of the "consequences of what they are requesting." Doctors are required to seek counsel from an "independent colleague, who is not familiar with the patient."





Children as young as 12 can seek euthanasia under Dutch law, but those 12 to 16 must obtain parental consent. Physician-assisted suicide is available only to adults in places where it is legal in the U.S., which includes seven states and the District. In 2014, Belgium became the first country to legalize euthanasia for children.





The procedure accounted for less than 4.4 percent of all deaths in the Netherlands in 2017, according to a report from a review committee. Of the 6,585 requests that were granted, most were in cases of untreatable cancer. Only a small number involved psychiatric distress. The process is carried out by an attending physician who administers a lethal dose of a "suitable drug," according to Dutch guidelines.





Noa initially approached the clinic last year, without her parents' knowledge, but was turned away. She was told that she was too young, according to a 2018 profile of the girl in the Dutch newspaper De Gelderlander.





"They think I'm too young to die," said Noa, 16 at the time, explaining how she had been instructed to complete a trauma treatment and wait until her brain was more fully developed. She lamented the decision, saying, "I can't wait that long."





Her trials are detailed in an award-winning autobiography released last year, titled "Winning or Learning." According to her parents, who were frantically searching for new treatments for their daughter, the book should be "mandatory" for social workers and other authorities responsible for youth care. (The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress.)





In her book, Noa traces the origins of her mental anguish. At the age of 11, she was assaulted at a school party - and again at a gathering of teenagers a year later. When she was 14, she wrote, she was raped by two men in the Elderveld neighborhood of Arnhem.





For years, she kept the violations secret, out of shame. It was only years later that her family learned what she had endured, after her mother came across a cache of letters saying goodbye to her loved ones. She remained too afraid to make a formal declaration to the police. "I can't," the teenager said.





A Dutch lawmaker, Lisa Westerveld, visited Noa before her death, surrounded by family and friends in her living room, and said she was struck by the teenager's strength. She told De Gelderlander that it was "nice to see her again," though the circumstances were "surreal."





"I will never forget her," she vowed. "We will continue her struggle."



