Dutch military police shoot knife-wielding man at airport

The Hague - Dutch military police who shot a man armed with a large knife at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said that they do not believe a terrorist motive was behind the incident.

The Marechaussee police said in a tweet late Monday night that the man was shot in the leg after ignoring repeated calls to put down the knife in Schiphol's departures hall.

Another person was also arrested.

The force said in another tweet Tuesday that the man brandishing the knife was a 27-year-old Tanzanian national “who has caused trouble before.” It added that investigations are continuing and “no terrorist motive is assumed.”

The Tanzanian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody else was injured in the incident at the airport, which is far less busy than usual due to coronavirus travel restrictions.