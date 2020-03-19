Dutch pair missing on Nepalese mountain trek after virus ban

Kathmandu - Two Dutch female trekkers and a Nepalese porter have been missing from Nepal's mountains since March 16, the day after the Himalayan nation banned treks over the coronavirus, according to the Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal (TAAN).

TAAN President Khum Bahadur Subedi said that the trekkers, identified as Madeleine van der Perk and Olga Spronken, were heading along the Annapurna circuit trek route to Jomsom from Jagat in Lamjung district via the Thorong La pass.

The Thorong La pass is the highest point of the short Annapurna circuit trek with an elevation of 5,416 metres above sea level north of mount Annapurna in central Nepal.

Subedi said that the duo were seen with a porter guide, although they did not mention the guide while acquiring their entry permission.

"We have informed police and our members on the ground to carry out the search after receiving a request from a [representative] of the Netherlands consulate in Kathmandu," Subedi told dpa.