Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, notorious for making sexist and misogynistic remarks, has signed a law penalising such slurs as well as cat-calling, wolf-whistling and other forms of sexual harassment in public places. File picture: Andrew Harnik/Reuters

Manila - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, notorious for making sexist and misogynistic remarks, has signed a law penalising such slurs as well as cat-calling, wolf-whistling and other forms of sexual harassment in public places. Duterte signed the Safe Spaces Act on April 17, but the new law was only made public on Monday.

Under the law, acts of gender-based sexual harassment in streets and public spaces, such as work spaces and schools, are punishable by community service or imprisonment and a fine depending on the gravity of the offence.

The prohibited acts include cursing, catcalling, wolf-whistling, leering and intrusive gazing, taunting, misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic, sexist slurs, persistent telling of sexual jokes, use of sexual names, comments and demands.

Those found guilty of making offensive body gestures such as exposing body parts for sexual gratification or public masturbation and groping face up to 6 months in prison and a fine of at least 200 dollars.

Acts such as stalking, or the touching, pinching or brushing against the offended person are also punishable by imprisonment of up to 6 months and a fine of at least 600 dollars.

The 74-year-old Duterte has been accused of most of these actions.

Weeks before he was sworn in as president in June 2016, he wolf-whistled a female reporter during a press conference in his southern home city of Davao. He has also often made sexist remarks and rape jokes during public speeches.

dpa