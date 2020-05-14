Easing lockdowns, reopening economies too soon could lead to vicious cycle – WHO

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – The easing of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and reopening economies too quickly, could lead to a vicious cycle of economic crisis and health disasters, says the World Health Organisation (WHO). The executive director of the WHO's emergencies programme, Mike Ryan, said: "What we all fear is a vicious cycle of public health disaster, followed by economic disaster, followed by public health disaster, followed by economic disaster. “If you reopen in the presence of a high degree of virus transmission, then that transmission may accelerate." Ryan said the worst thing that could happen economically is that a country reopens and then has to shut down again to respond to a resurgence of the virus. “If that virus transmission accelerates and you don’t have the systems to detect it, it will be days or weeks before you know something has gone wrong."

He said that this is more dangerous for the economic system than for the health system.

Ryan said to avoid rolling out restrictions after they have been lifted, countries and regions that reopen need to have the infrastructure in place to conduct widespread testing to quickly detect and isolate potential cases before they have a chance to spread.

“We should not be waiting to see if opening of lockdowns has worked by counting the cases in the ICUs or counting the bodies in the morgue. That is not the way to know something has gone wrong,” he said.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak was discovered in China in December, the virus has infected more than 4.4 million people around the world and killed at least 299,483, according to data from real-time tracker Worldometer.

African News Agency (ANA)