Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Egyptian TikTok influencer faces three-year jail sentence for human trafficking

This combination of pictures taken on July 28, 2020 shows a woman watching videos of video of (L to R) Egyptian influencers Haneen Hossam and Mowada al-Adham, who were sentenced to two years in prison on charges of violation public morals, on the video-sharing app TikTok in Egypt's capital Cairo. Photos by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

This combination of pictures taken on July 28, 2020 shows a woman watching videos of video of (L to R) Egyptian influencers Haneen Hossam and Mowada al-Adham, who were sentenced to two years in prison on charges of violation public morals, on the video-sharing app TikTok in Egypt's capital Cairo. Photos by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

An Egyptian court has reduced to three years, the prison sentence of TikTok influencer, Haneen Hossam for “human trafficking”, a judicial source told AFP on Monday.

The 20-year-old student was slapped with a ten-year prison sentence in absentia in June last year. Her case returned to court under a routine process because she was no longer in absentia.

Story continues below Advertisment

Her sentence, against which she can still appeal, has therefore been “reduced”, her lawyer Hussein al-Baqar told AFP, saying that with 21 months already spent behind bars, his client could “consider her new sentence as an acquittal”.

With the system of remissions, he explained, “she could get out this summer”.

Before that, she will have to pay a fine of almost 10,000 euros. Ms Hossam was once suspected of pimping for a video sent to her more than 1.3 million subscribers in early 2020.

More on this

In it, she said she wanted to help young girls who could not find work to earn some money by posting online videos with her.

“The justice system is criminalizing what all influencers do every day: invite others to work with them to monetize their business on TikTok,” said lawyer Mai el-Sadany on Twitter.

In June 2020, another female influencer, Mawada al-Adham, was sentenced to six years in prison for “human trafficking” and “inciting debauchery”.

Story continues below Advertisment

In all, over the past two years, a dozen female influencers have been arrested for indecency in the conservative country.

Africanews

Related Topics:

social mediahuman smuggling and traffickingCrime and courts

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello