Eiffel Tower hoax on Vienna attack fools Austrian vice chancellor

Vienna - The deputy leader of Austria's government told parliament on Thursday how moved he was by the fact that the Eiffel Tower had been lit up in Austria's colours after Monday's deadly attack in Vienna. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't.

The neutral nation of just under 9 million people was shaken by the first deadly militant attack on its capital in a generation, in which a 20-year-old jihadist opened fire on passersby and bars, killing four people.

Following the attack, President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has suffered two deadly knife attacks in recent weeks, tweeted that the French shared the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people.

"I would like to say that it is a heartening feeling to witness, to feel the great sympathy from around the world, which really shows solidarity," Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, leader of the Greens, said in a speech to a special session of parliament on the attack.

"I was very touched when I saw on television that in Paris the Eiffel Tower was lit up in red, white and red, and other symbols of European metropolises sent similar light signals of solidarity," Kogler said.