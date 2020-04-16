Elizabeth Warren: I would accept an offer to be Joe Biden's running mate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

US Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Wednesday that she would accept an offer to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate if the position were offered. "Yes," said Warren when she was asked on MSNBC how she would respond if Biden asked her to serve as his vice president.

Tonight on @Maddow, Elizabeth Warren affirms she would accept the VP slot if offered by @JoeBiden. #WarrenEndorsesBiden

pic.twitter.com/5U5ejmKP9d — Warren Democrats 🗽 (@WarrenDemocrat) April 16, 2020

Biden, who was Barack Obama's vice president, has vowed to pick a woman to be his running mate and said he would name a committee to help him vet a shortlist of names soon.

Warren endorsed Biden earlier on Wednesday.

She ended her own bid for the White House last month and became known for championing detailed and sweeping liberal reforms. Biden has been working to win the support of more liberal parts of the party ahead of his battle against President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

A spokesman for the Biden campaign declined to comment on Warren's remarks.

Several people likely to be in contention for the running mate role have expressed their openness to being considered.

"I would be an excellent running mate," former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said in an interview published by Elle on Wednesday. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told NBC News on Wednesday that she was "fortunate" to be considered for the position.

Reuters