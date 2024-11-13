Elon Musk heads to the White House

US President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that Elon Musk will co-lead a new department in the White House.
According to reports, Musk will work with former Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short.
The move is Trump's promise to Musk following the Tesla and X owner's endorsement during Trump's presidential campaign.
Trump said the duo will pave the way for his administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the "Save America Movement.“
Trump explained that Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of DOGE for a very long time.
“To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to government never seen before,” he said in a statement.
"They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the US government accountable to ‘WE THE PEOPLE.’ Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026. A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed,“ Trump said.
