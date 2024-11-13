Elon Musk heads to the White House

US President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that Elon Musk will co-lead a new department in the White House. According to reports, Musk will work with former Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short.

The move is Trump's promise to Musk following the Tesla and X owner's endorsement during Trump's presidential campaign. Trump said the duo will pave the way for his administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the "Save America Movement.“ Trump explained that Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of DOGE for a very long time.