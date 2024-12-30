Elon Musk is set to influence world politics with the promise of massive donations to the UK’s Reform Party

Elon Musk is set to influence global political decisions with his promise to support the UK Reform Party. Musk will help the Reform Party win over younger voters to beat the Conservatives in the next UK general election, with rumours of a $100 million (R1.8 billion) donation.

He donated $277 million (R4.2 billion) to back Trump in the recent US Presidential elections. Discussions between Musk and the leader of the UK’s Reform Party, Nigel Farage, took place during a meeting at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. If the deal goes through, it could significantly influence the political landscape in Britain, especially as Musk continues to make waves in global politics.

Commenting on Musk’s popularity with younger voters in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Farage said: “The shades, the bomber jacket, the whole vibe. Elon makes us cool – Elon is a huge help to us with the young generation, and that will be the case going on, and frankly that’s only just starting.” The proposed donation from Musk has sparked concerns about foreign influence in British politics. UK rules allow unlimited donations from UK voters or companies registered in Britain, with Musk's social media platform, X, qualifying under this loophole.