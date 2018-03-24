Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged father has had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who is 42 years his junior, according to reports. Picture: AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged father has had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who is 42 years his junior, reports the MailOnline.

The revelation could provide the truth behind the bitter feud that has engulfed one of the world’s richest families.

Errol Musk, 72, was branded “a terrible human being” by the Tesla Motors chief, who said his father had done “almost every evil thing you can possibly think of”.

It has been revealed that Errol has a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 30, who was four years old when he married her mother. Errol said he could “barely remember” Jana’s mother Heide, despite being married for 18 years and having two children together.

The 46-year-old SpaceX founder who has a R235billion fortune, reportedly went “berserk” when he learnt that Jana, who lived with him as a youngster, was having his father’s child. Jana declined to comment.

A source close to the family told MailOnline: “It has split the family.”

They said the birth had created a “delicate situation” within the family as Heide was trying her best to support her daughter while keeping the identity of her grandson Elliot Rush’s father a secret.

Errol, a consulting engineer who lives in Langebaan, revealed that a DNA test confirmed he is the father.

Weekend Argus